Not The Dream: Supreme Faces Backlash For Martin Luther King Hoodies

Popular clothing brand Supreme released a lookbook for their spring/summer 2018 season on Monday, and it definitely caused some heads to turn with some of its clothing.
One notable collection included a series of pieces with Martin Luther King Jr.‘s image on it.
A flannel shirt and hoodies with MLK’s face on them caused many eyebrows to raise, and some folks were plain outraged. This comes only a few weeks after Ram Trucks used a King speech in a commercial, only to receive backlash.
Swipe through to read what people have to say about the trendy clothing brand.
