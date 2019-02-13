These Lyrics From ‘So Far Gone’ Would Make Perfect Instagram Captions

It’s been ten years since Drake‘s culture shifting, third mixtape So Far Gone was released — and so many things have changed in the world of the 6 God since the timeless record dropped. Drizzy took to Instagram to pay homage to his decade old masterpiece by shouting out everyone involved in the project, writing:
@ovo40 a decade ago you were scared to share your beats. .@realbriamyles a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly Centre. .@treysongz a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign. @kingjames a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone.
He even thanked Kanye West and called him out about his wild social media anti-Drake rants:
@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career.
Some may argue that Drizzy is the King of Rap for this day and age.
He can also be credited as one of the stars that used the power of social media early on as a marketing tool. Everything from his videos to his album covers seem strategically designed to be meme-worthy.
When it comes to Drake’s lyrics, you’re bound to find enough IG captions that’ll last you until his next album drops:
