Home > Entertainment

LeBron James Teams With ‘Atlanta’ Writers For ‘House Party’ Remake

A 90s classic is reworked for a new generation.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 6 hours ago

Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade and Rally

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty

LeBron James is bringing a 90s party back, but with a new twist.

The NBA legend continues his entertainment moves by reviving the celebrated House Party franchise. Atlanta writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori are penning the screenplay, while LeBron is teaming with his SpringHill Entertainment partner, Maverick Carter, to produce the flick.

Though House Party is loved by many, don’t expect the same movie from 1990.

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” LeBron told The Hollywood Reporter. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

LeBron and his team are still deciding how the cast will look, and maybe even more importantly, who will handle the soundtrack. We’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces!

 

 

atlanta , house party , Jamal Olori , Lebron James , Stephen Glover

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER
Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If He Was Gucci Ganged Up
Photo of Gerald LEVERT
Remember When All The Male R&B Stars Of The 90s United For This Black History Month Gem?
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover
Woman preparing to sneeze into tissue, indoors
Twitter Folk Are Hilariously Trying To Spell The Sound Of A Sniff
Fugees In NYC
Classy Clapback Queen: Lauryn Hill’s Most Savage Lines From ‘The Score’
Asa Akira at the Pornhub popup in SoHo
If You’re Going To Be Alone This V-Day, Pornhub Has Something For You
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
We’re Not Worthy: Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy To Team Up For Upcoming Film, But It’s Far From A Comedy
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
WWYD? Rare Photo Evidence Of What It’s Like To Be Height-Fished
Snowboard - Winter Olympics Day 3
Slovenian Snowboarder Boasts “#FreeMeekMill” At The Olympics, And You’ll Never Guess Where He Wrote It…