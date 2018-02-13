Slovenian Snowboarder Boasts “#FreeMeekMill” At The Olympics, And You’ll Never Guess Where He Wrote It…

The movement to call for the justice of Meek Mill has made it’s journey abroad, all the way over to PyeongChang, South Korea to be exact. The rapper’s latest show of support has come from an unlikely place, and made an appearance at the 2018 Olympics from one of the snowboarders, Tit Stante.

Following his run, Slovenian snowboarder Stante lifted up his gear to reveal the #FreeMeekMill hashtag scribbled onto his snowboard with a permanent marke. The Olympian grinned as he propped his instrument upright in order to make sure his display of the message of support was seen by all.

Slovenian Tit Stante has a message for the world: pic.twitter.com/5fs8UC5RxO — Deadspin (@Deadspin) February 13, 2018

Earlier this month, Meek’s song “Dreams and Nightmares” was used by the Philadelphia Eagles as their introductory music before their win at the Super Bowl LII. Artists like Jay Z and Drake have spoken out against the sentencing against the rapper.

Big ups to @titstante for the #FreeMeekMill on his board 🙌 — Dave Benton (@lifeasdave) February 13, 2018

Check out what others had to say about seeing #FreeMeekMill plastered on an Olympian’s snowboard:

Sports, culture, and politics are always intertwined. #SMSpring18 https://t.co/kQlzgfjuxo — Adam Rippon stan account (@austindotTV) February 13, 2018

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Global Grind: