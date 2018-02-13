Home > News

Allure On Lock: Lupita Nyong’o Looks Absolutely Stunning In The Latest Issue Of Allure

She also gives her take on natural hair and praises its versatility

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Lupita Hair Story March Allure Magazine

Source: Patrick Demarchelier / Allure.com

Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest to cover Allure, and the magazine gave the actress and her hairstylist Vernon Francois total creative control for the cover. The feature is titled, “the culture of hair,” and the cover shows a stunning Lupita in braids adorned with multi-colored beads and clasps, and it’s safe to say she looks incredible.

The cover isn’t the only place Lupita was rocking some natural locks, either. Throughout the mag, Nyong’o sports some other stunning looks and talks about why she loves her hair and its versatility.

