Home > Entertainment

We’re Not Worthy: Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy To Team Up For Upcoming Film, But It’s Far From A Comedy

Dreams really do come true!

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

Deadline  has reported that Melissa McCarthy is in the works of “finalizing a deal” to join fellow funny woman Tiffany Haddish in a comic book film adaptation of The Kitchen.

The DC/Vertigo series follows a trio of mob wives who take over after their husbands are arrested in Hell’s Kitchen, New York in the 1970s. As Deadline reports, the wives end up being a lot more vicious than their husbands ever were, which is where things get interesting. Andrea Berloff, who co-wrote Straight Outta Compton, wrote the screenplay for The Kitchen and is also set to make her debut as a director with the film. The Kitchen originally debuted in 2014 and was written by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, and now New Line Cinema and DC Entertainment are bringing it to the big screen.

McCarthy and Haddish are both known for their strong comedic timing, which makes them an unlikely choice to tackle something that’s supposedly set to be a gritty drama.  Of course, comedy actors have transitioned from their usual funny business into serious roles in the past, but it will be interesting to see these women do the same.

This is an exciting collaboration, hopefully we get to see the film on the big screen sooner than later!

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
US-SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-STATE DINNER
Here’s How Barack Obama’s Portrait Would Look If He Was Gucci Ganged Up
Photo of Gerald LEVERT
Remember When All The Male R&B Stars Of The 90s United For This Black History Month Gem?
'Black Panther' European Premiere - VIP Arrivals
Melanin Poppin’: ‘Black Panther’ Cast Kills ‘Essence’ Magazine Cover
Woman preparing to sneeze into tissue, indoors
Twitter Folk Are Hilariously Trying To Spell The Sound Of A Sniff
Fugees In NYC
Classy Clapback Queen: Lauryn Hill’s Most Savage Lines From ‘The Score’
Asa Akira at the Pornhub popup in SoHo
If You’re Going To Be Alone This V-Day, Pornhub Has Something For You
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 14
We’re Not Worthy: Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy To Team Up For Upcoming Film, But It’s Far From A Comedy
Kevin Hart And Jon Feltheimer Host Launch Of Laugh Out Loud - Arrivals
WWYD? Rare Photo Evidence Of What It’s Like To Be Height-Fished
Snowboard - Winter Olympics Day 3
Slovenian Snowboarder Boasts “#FreeMeekMill” At The Olympics, And You’ll Never Guess Where He Wrote It…