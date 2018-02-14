Home > Entertainment

This Viral Dog Looks Like It Came From A Galaxy Far Far Away

Robotics make you rethink the definition of a pet.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 5 hours ago

The wet hairstyle

Source: Elena Pejchinova / Getty

With each day, it seems technology is reaching new heights and robotics company Boston Dynamics is apart of the party.

Recently, they released a video of their dog-like robot SpotMini and it’s sending chills throughout the Internet! If you ever wanted your dog to open doors for you, SpotMini is at your service. Peep the video below which has already gained over 5 million views.

 

Though Boston Dynamics has a history of making technology for the military, this could be the beginning of a service pet made for commercial use.

The future is here. Just try not to replace your real dog for lack of ability.

