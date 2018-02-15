Home > News

Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian & More Express Outrage After Florida Shooting

Celebs react to another horrible act.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 3 hours ago

Florida Town Of Parkland In Mourning, After Shooting At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Kills 17

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

On Wednesday, tragedy hit another high school, ending the lives of at least 17 people.

In Parkland, Florida a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Of the 17 people killed and 14 injured, some were adults and others were students, according to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel.

A 19-year-old suspect and former student of the high school, Nikolas Cruz, was taken into custody.

The story is still developing, but news of the tragedy caused many celebrities to speak out. Many sent condolences, while others demanded action from Congress. Swipe through to find out what folks had to say.

comments – Add Yours
