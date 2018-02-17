Home > Entertainment

Drake’s New Social Media Challenge Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now

Aaron Eaton

Posted 5 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After donating $1 million to random people around Miami for his “God’s Plan” music video Drake decided to take to social media and challenge his fans to keep the positive deeds going. Posting this message to his Instagram story :

“I am not into challenges on IG I find them annoying…but today I am going to challenge everyone to just go out and do something for someone, anything, the smallest thing just to bring another human being some joy and please tag me in it somehow so I can see all the love being spread…you don’t have to play the song in the background or have some other tactics being used. Just go be kind in any way you can and let’s all watch the world be nice to each other even if it’s for 24 hours … Thank You.”

Here’s a perfect example of how to use your platform to promote positivity. How will you participate in Drake’s challenge?

 

challenge , Drake , gods plan , instagram , Social Media

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Drake
Drake’s New Social Media Challenge Is Exactly What The World Needs Right Now
Guinness World Record And Big Freedia Twerking Event
Twerking In The Grocery Store Is Normal If You’re Like This Woman
Girl dancing and shaking her braids
School Girls & Professor Drop Moves From Africa In Hype Video
Uber
Issa New Day! See The New Uber Option That Makes Commuting To Work Easier And Helps You Stay Fit
18 photosDrake
Aye Papi: Drake’s Most Kissable Moments
Man in car gesticulating angrily at another driver (blurred motion)
One Guy Thought His Car Was A Transformer When His Road Rage Kicked In
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
No Chill: Black Panther Takes Over Jaden Smith’s Bars In ‘Icon’ Mashup
23087145
Do You Spot A Lie In This News Anchor’s Argument About Gun Control? Neither Do We
Yellow sushi roll with chopstick on the plate.
This Video Of Clam Sushi Quivering On A Plate Is Freaking Everybody Out