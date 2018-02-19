Home > News

Still Brazy: YG Announces His Next Album, ‘Stay Dangerous’

Fans can expect a YG project sometime in 2018

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

YG hasn’t dropped a studio album since his projects Still Brazy  in 2016, but that’s all about to change very soon. According to the source himself, the Bomtpon rapper is reportedly going to drop his next album sometime this year, and for now he’s titling it: Stay Dangerous.

Still Brazy isn’t the last we’ve seen of YG, his mixtape Red Friday came out just a few months after, and just last week the “Toot It And Boot It” star released his super West Coast single, “Su Whoop.” Now, he announced at a concert recently that his next album will be released soon, giving us the aforementioned title.

Hopefully this time fans will actually get ahold of this project; YG also teased a project titled Just Re’d Up 3 that was supposed to drop in 2017, but that never came to fruition. He’s also hinted at a collaboration joint with DJ Mustard called, 400 Summers, but there’s no word on when fans with get to hear that, either.

#YG announces his next album ‘Stay Dangerous’ 4️⃣Hunnid

A post shared by laleakers (@laleakers) on

There’s no word on an actual release date or whether “Su Whoop” is single from this upcoming project, but hopefully we’ll get more info on that sooner than later.

Stay dangerous, my friends.

 

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid, But Not For Reason You Might Think
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
LeBron Won MVP, But The Real Winner At The All Star Game Was N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Dancer, Mette Towley
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of Us When ‘Bartier Cardi’ Comes On
Lia Sophia Upfront Suite - Day 2
If You’re Waiting On Rocket-Powered Sneakers, This Gadget Could Get Things Started
The long hours has gotten to him
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means It’s Time To Get Creative
Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside At The All Star Game
Premiere Of Netflix's 'Bright'
How To Reach 10 Million Instagram Followers, As Told By Will Smith
Philadelphia Music Alliance Walk of Fame
That Moment When Auntie Jill Scott Has Had A Little Too Much To Drink…
President Obama
Ha! Folks Are Celebrating President’s Day A Little Different This Year