Watch: Bun B Hides His New Album Announcement In A Video Of Him Cooking Seafood Patties

This is an interesting way to announce an album

Bun B just announced the release of his next album, but he did it in a super creative, discreet way.

The Texas legend confirmed a March 16 release date for his next project titled, Return of the Trill in a recent episode of his #TrillMealz cooking series. During a one-minute video that depicts how to craft seafood patties, potato salad, and some vegetables, Bun dropped the a quick tidbit about the name and release date for his album. “Oh yeah, new album alert,” he said casually after placing the patties in hot grease, pointing to a handwritten note that says Return of the Trill. This isn’t the first that Bun has hinted at this album, though. The project is also briefly mentioned in a recent romantic advice column that B and his wife Queenie did for Houston’s CultureMap.

The most recent album Bun B gave us was Trill OG: The Epilogue back in 2013, so a project is long overdue. The good news: we have less than a month of waiting.

