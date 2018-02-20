Home > Entertainment

Say My Name, Say My Name: Woman Wants $10 Million From Beyoncé For “Blue Ivy” Trademark

Aaron Eaton

Posted 3 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Woman With Rights To “Blue Ivy” Trademark Want’s $10 Million

The Carter’s have been trying to obtain the rights to the “Blue Ivy” name since 2012 after the birth of their daughter, but have been unsuccessful due to wedding photographer Victoria Morales and her company already owning the name.

Beyoncé’s representation allegedly reached out, but the request was denied and Morales responded and reportedly tried to sell her company to Bey in a multimillion -dollar deal. This is where things may have gone sour as Morales took a shot at  an “opportunity for a business relationship rather than an adversarial proceeding.”

The wedding planner allegedly put together a Power Point presentation stating why the Carter’s should buy her wedding planning business, in addition to the Blue Ivy trademark.She propositioned them with the idea that they could “begin producing products and goods” together, in a deal allegedly offered for $10 million.

Beyonce wasn’t having any of that and her legal team is now demanding the presentation be handed over to the courts as evidence that Morales’ trademark opposition is purely a “money-making scheme”.

10 Million , beyonce , Blue Ivy , trademark

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Say My Name, Say My Name: Woman Wants $10 Million From Beyoncé For “Blue Ivy” Trademark
LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12
The King Has Spoken: LeBron James Will Never Stay Silent On Social Issues Because Of This One Reason
Pennsylvania Conference For Women 2017
Michelle Obama & Other Celebs Give Final Verdict On ‘Black Panther’
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Folks Are Heated Over Blac Chyna’s NSFW Vid, But Not For Reason You Might Think
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
LeBron Won MVP, But The Real Winner At The All Star Game Was N.E.R.D’s “Lemon” Dancer, Mette Towley
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Ayyye! Cardi B’s Diva Dance Is All Of Us When ‘Bartier Cardi’ Comes On
Lia Sophia Upfront Suite - Day 2
If You’re Waiting On Rocket-Powered Sneakers, This Gadget Could Get Things Started
The long hours has gotten to him
WWYD? When The Wifi Goes Down That Means It’s Time To Get Creative
Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY After Party - Arrivals
Here’s How Your Favorite Celebs Enjoyed Sitting Courtside At The All Star Game