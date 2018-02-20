Home > Music

Feel Just Like A Rockstar: Post Malone And 21 Savage Are Going On Tour Together

Here's when you can see the pair in a city near you

rebecahjacobs

Posted 6 hours ago

21 Savage In Concert - Atlanta Georgia

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

After the insane success of their number 1 hit “Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage have decided to embark on a nation-wide tour together. The Texas native announced his North American tour on Tuesday: a 28-city trek that will find him and his new tour mates 21 Savage and SOB x RBE hitting everywhere from Portland to Atlanta.

Fans were hit with an announcement via Post’s Instagram announcing the extension of his tour, along with tickets going on presale only a few hours after the announcement–you can catch those now with the password from his IG page.

Check out all the dates 21 and Mr. Malone will be hitting this spring and make sure to cop your tickets quickly, because based off of the success of their song together, tickets are sure to sell like hot cakes.

Post Malone’s North American Tour Dates With 21 Savage and SOB x RBE

April 26—Portland, Ore.—Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 27—Vancouver, B.C.+—Rogers Arena
April 29—Seattle, Wash.—ShoWare Center
May 1—Salt Lake City, Utah—USANA Amphitheatre
May 2—Denver, Colo.—Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 4—Sioux City, Iowa—Battery Park at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
May 8—Nashville, Tenn.—Nashville Municipal Auditorium
May 9—Simpsonville, S.C.—Heritage Park Amphitheatre
May 10—Jacksonville, Fla.—Daily’s Place
May 16—Charlotte, N.C.—PNC Music Pavilion
May 18—Raleigh, N.C.—Coastal Credit Union Music Park
May 19—Baltimore, Md.—Preakness*
May 23—Philadelphia, Pa.—Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
May 24—Boston, Mass.—Xfinity Center
May 26—Darien, N.Y.—Darien Lake Amphitheater
May 27—Toronto, On+—RBC Echo Beach
May 29—Detroit, Mich—Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 2—Cleveland, Ohop—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
June 5—Chicago, Ill.—Huntington Bank Pavilion
June 6—Indianapolis, Ind.—Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
June 10—Atlanta, Ga.—Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
June 14—Dallas, Texas—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 15—Houston, Texas+—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
June 16—Austin, Texas—Austin360 Amphitheater
June 19—Phoenix, Ariz.—Rawhide Event Center
June 21—San Diego, Calif.—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
June 22—Las Vegas, Nev.—Park Theater at Park MGM
June 24—San Francisco, Calif.*—Shoreline Amphitheatre

