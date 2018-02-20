Home > News

Fans Are Freaking Out Over Which ‘This Is Us’ Star Is Hosting ‘SNL’ Next Month

One of the Big 3 are making their way to New York City

rebecahjacobs

Posted 5 hours ago

This Is Us is undoubtedly one of the most popular shows on TV, and the same goes for all the cast members as well. With such a heartfelt show, it’s no surprise that fans are super attached to all of the characters and the people who play them.

SNL announced on Tuesday who would be hosting the show in the upcoming weeks, and one of the most beloved This Is Us cast members is finally going to host–but it might not be who you think.

There you have it: Sterling K. Brown will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 10. As a lot of people’s favorite cast member, character, and an Emmy Award winner for his role as Randall, this choice was honestly a no brainer. And Sterling is just as excited as fans.

Check out some of the fan reactions to Sterling’s big announcement to gear up for his big gig this March.

