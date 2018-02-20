Home > Music

Frank Ocean Is Suing A ‘Blonde’ And ‘Channel Orange’ Producer Over THIS

Things might get a little messy

rebecahjacobs

Posted 4 hours ago

Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards hosted by Lizzo

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

There’s trouble on the horizon for Frank Ocean and one of his colleagues.

Mr. Ocean is reportedly suing a producer for trying to take what he estimates is waaayy too much credit for the songs that ended up on his 2016 album, Blonde. Frank has now taken legal action against producer Om’Mas Keith, according to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

Keith is said to be claiming co-writing credits for a whopping 11 Blonde tracks—including “Ivy” and “Pink + White”—via ASCAP. According to the former Odd Future member, though, Keith had no involvement in the music or lyrics behind any of those tracks at all. According to reports from TMZ, Ocean is sticking to his story: that he hired Keith back in 2014 to work on “the master recordings” for a flat rate–and that’s that.

In September of 2016, Om’Mas Keith’s name was all over the place in the revealed Blonde credits, seemingly having multiple contributions.​ This isn’t the first time the two worked together, either. The producer previously helped with his previous project, Channel Orange and boasts credits with big league artists like Jay Z, Kanye West, St. Vincent, Earl Sweatshirt, and more.

It was all good just a week ago….Keith said in a 2016 Fuse interview, “I love working with him…Frank and I are always involved.” Guess something went wrong along the way.

