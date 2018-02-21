Home > Entertainment

Ja Rule Gives Passionate Speech Protesting NYC Public Housing Conditions

The rapper gets involved in local politics.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment

 

Ja Rule At Flamingo Las Vegas' Go Pool

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

Ja Rule took the time to speak up for New Yorkers recently in a protest against New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA).

According to New York Daily News, 80% of NYCHA’s public housing residents lost heat or hot water at some point this past winter. At a rally outside City Hall, Ja Rule joined council members Ritchie Torres, Alicka Ampry-Samuel, and other protestors to express their outrage. “City Hall, New York City, the mayor, the governor, they should all be ashamed of themselves,” Ja Rule said. “These are Americans, New Yorkers living in third-world conditions, and it should not be this way.”

Ja Rule, who grew up in Hollis, Queens, continued, “I know what it’s like to not have heat, not have water, be evicted from my home.”

Protestors are demanding more funding for public housing fixes. “Let’s shut the city down. We ain’t paying no more rent until these situations are dealt with,” Ja Rule said. “No heat, no hot water — no money, no rent.”

Seems like the “Always on Time” rapper isn’t playing games. The current budget for boiling and heating improvements in public housing is $200 million, but protestors are saying that’s not enough. They say they will continue to put pressure on NYCHA, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo until their demands are met.

You can check out more of what Ja Rule had to say in the clips below.

 

Alicka Ampry-Samuel , andrew cuomo , Bill de Blasio , Housing , ja rule , NYCHA , Ritchie Torres

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Universal Mood: When Cleaning The House To Music Turns Into A Full Video Shoot — Thank Nicki Minaj
102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - Arrivals
Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Looking Thicker Than A Bowl Of Oatmeal These Days
Disney's D23 EXPO 2017
The Future: Teen Raises Over $20K For Girls To See ‘A Wrinkle In Time’
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
Even Animals Aren’t Feeling Fergie’s National Anthem
Senior adult couple at home watching television together.
Watch: Cheating Man Dragged By Hulk-Strong Girlfriend In The Middle Of Times Square
Aedes species, South Africa
You Won’t Believe The Disturbing Living Thing This Woman Pulled From Her Eye
Game Of Thrones
This Actress Knows How ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ends: ‘It’s Surreal, To Be Honest’
Ja Rule At Flamingo Las Vegas' Go Pool
Ja Rule Gives Passionate Speech Protesting NYC Public Housing Conditions
Samsung Experience At NBA Opening Night
Angela Simmons Recreates Iconic Album Covers