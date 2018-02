Mum’s been so upset about the dog being put to sleep and stressing about having to go back into school today, and she got this from a wee boy in her class 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2qslb572CX — lucie (@luciedunne_) February 19, 2018

Lucie Dunne’s mom was down in the dumps after her dog Charlie died. But not to worry, one of her students made sure she had a shoulder to lean on during tough times. When Lucie’s mom returned to class, she found that little Callum had prepared a note capable of bringing any pet lover to tears. Click the tweet up top to read it in full.

