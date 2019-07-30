Do Your Show, Girl: 10 Hysterical Gifs Of Tituss Burgess That Every Millennial Can Relate To

Funny does not even begin to describe the talent that is Tituss Burgess. Since bursting onto the scene in the early 2000’s on shows like 30 Rock, then starring in on Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s as the show stealing bestie, we’ve all at one point or another have thought “WTF, Tituss Burgess is so me!”

On Sunday, Burgess was a hell of a mood when he stopped by Andy Cohen‘s WWHL to promote his new film with Eddie Murphy called “Dolemite Is My Name”, when Andy asked him about his relationship with the comedy legend, adding that Murphy “was very problematic for the gays at one point when I was coming up.” Instantly, you can see the disgust on Tituss’ face after Cohen asked the invasive question.

Tituss was not having it! He ain’t even got all of his checks from this project yet and Andy tryna mess up his coins. smh https://t.co/gxR9JzMFW1 — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) July 29, 2019

The Dolemite star quickly responded, “He wasn’t problematic for Tituss, and we had a wonderful time … Any troubles he may have had with gay people I guess are gone because he loved me.”

Tituss then faced the crowd, as if he was mumbling something to someone in the audience, and when Andy asked what he was saying, Burgess iconically clapped back. “Keep going, girl. Do your show.” But it wasn’t over just yet. Titus hopped on Instagram to continue to drag the “messy” show host.

“He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day. Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you talented it makes you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

Let’s not act like we haven’t all felt like Tituss before. Hit the flip to check out these hilarious gifs that every millennial can relate to. Maybe some older folks can too — no shade.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Global Grind: