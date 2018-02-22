Remy Ma’s Sister Arrested And Charged With Shooting Outside Of North Carolina Bar

Remy Ma’s Sister Arrested In Alleged Shooting and Hit And Run

Remeesha Alesia Blount, younger sister of Remy Ma, was arrested earlier this week in Raleigh, NC, after allegedly firing a gun into a car with three women inside and hitting one of them. According to reports, Blount hit the woman who had been shot after they were attempting to fleeing the scene.

The victim is listed in fair condition and Blount was charged with charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of assault with the weapon with intent to kill, shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm in the city. She is currently being held without bail and facing previous charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting a gun inside city limits and assault by pointing a gun.

In nearly 10 years ago, Remy Ma was sentenced to eight years for assault, illegal weapon possession and attempted coercion, of which she served six years in prison.

