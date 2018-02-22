Home > Entertainment

Trump's Questionable Notes On School Safety Inspires Funny Memes

Once again, people can't take the president seriously.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 4 hours ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

On Wednesday, The White House held a listening session on ways to improve school safety following the Parkland, Florida shooting.

Donald Trump and other personnel listened to the emotional stories of people impacted by Parkland as well as other massacres, such as the Pulse nightclub shooting.

One moment from the event caused major talk on the Internet when Trump’s notes for the session were caught on camera. Most notably, the last note on the list was for him to remember to say, “I hear you.”

While it’s quite common for a public speaker to carry notes, the Internet saw this as another opportunity to clown Trump and his basic-ness.

Some folks even went so far as to create memes making fun of the president’s thought process. Swipe through to peep what 45 might be thinking!

Donald Trump , florida shooting , funny , humor , Parkland , politics , school shooting , White House

