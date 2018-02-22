Home > Video Hub

Watch: Michael B. Jordan Talks Being A Pyromaniac And His 7-Eleven Favorites On ‘Hot Ones’

Can Killmonger kill these hot wings?

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Michael B Jordan

Source: Safi / Interactive One

On this week’s episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan tests his mental strength while eating progressively hotter chicken wings. Find out if the man who plays Killmonger has what it takes as he battles through the wings of death with host Sean Evans, discussing everything under the sun from his childhood escapades to hanging out with Jay-Z.

While the actor works his way through the hot wings, he discusses some subjects you probably haven’t heard from the star before. He says that he was a pyromaniac as a kid and talks playing with his grandma’s incense all the time, and for his 7-Eleven favorites? MBJ says: “I used to get the frozen pizzas, the Hot Pockets, Ramen, the cup of noodle joints. White cheddar popcorn, Spicy Nacho Doritos, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and then get the nacho cheese from the nacho machine with jalapeños on it. All that in one bag and just like air that out. That was my go-to.”

Peep the entire episode to see if Jordan makes his way to the end of the challenge, or has to live in the Hot Ones hall of shame.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Chris Tucker
Shum’ On: Chris Tucker Made A Huge Announcement About The ‘Rush Hour’ Franchise
Upstream Music Fest + Summit 2017
Quincy Jones’ Daughters Held An Intervention For Him After His Recent Interview “Wordvomit”
KENYA-US-ARTS-CINEMA
#SchoolGoals: Teachers & Students Rep Wakanda In The Classroom
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 6
Low Key: We All Need To Put More Respect On Missy Elliott’s Name
Roxanne Shante
Roxanne Shanté Biopic ‘Roxanne Roxanne’ Finally Drops A Trailer
Real 92.3's The Real Show 2017
This NBA Player Was Supposed To Get An Alley Oop From J. Cole At The Slam Dunk Contest
Senior adult couple at home watching television together.
Watch: Daughter Hilariously Scares Her Elderly Father Over And Over Again
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS-award
Janelle Monáe Brings The Bars & The Funk With Two New Music Vids
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Bad Gal B’Day: Rihanna Kicked Off Her 30th With Some Wine, Some Twerking, And Some Lil Kim