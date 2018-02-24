Cringeworthy Co-Parenting Chronicles : Matt Barbes Tries To Bury The Hatchet But Gets Axed By Ex Gloria Govan

Matt Barnes’ Attempt At Peace Fails Miserably
Former NBA player Matt Barnes seemed ready to bury the hatchet with ex-wife Gloria Govan in a recent Instagram post wishing her a Happy Birthday. But things escalated quickly when Govan left a few petty comments under the post to remind him that things ain’t sweet between the two and Barnes followed up with a clap back of his own.
Wanna wish the mother of my children a very Happy Birthday! Hope this day is everything you hoped for and more.. Although things have been rocky to say the least the last 4yrs I hope that for the sake of our two beautiful baby boys we can come together & co parent them to the best of our abilities! No more games or bullshit.. They need both of our love & support equally! We lead different lives now but we still on the same team Anyways cheers to your day!! Peace Love & Happiness
Barnes also followed up the birthday post with something more fitting for the relationship that we’ve grown to know over the years: