Kevin Durant Gives $10 Million To Help Maryland Youth Go To College

“I want them to see the world,” he said after sending underprivileged kids from his hometown of Prince George’s County.

Staff Writer

Posted 7 hours ago

Kevin Durant

Source: Elsa / Getty

Kevin Durant is giving back to his hometown. Here’s why:

“I want them to see the world… I want them to see where people are from and see that there are things outside their world. I don’t know exactly or at what pace that they will get it, but there is a world outside that they need to see.”

Via SLAM:

Durant’s College Track branch will be the first to launch on the East Coast.

Warriors superstar Kevin Durant has partnered with public schools in his hometown of Prince George’s County, Maryland on a 10-year program called College Track, established more than 20 years ago with the mission of helping disadvantaged kids attend college.

According to The Washington Post‘s Thomas Heath, Durant’s $10 million investment will “seed construction and operating expenses of a local chapter.” The College Track program provides tutoring, test prep, guidance on picking the right colleges, and more.

college program , College Track , Kevin Durant , Maryland

Also On Global Grind:
