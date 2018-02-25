Home > News

Akon’s Offer To Restore Power In Puerto Rico Was Turned Down

He says his company, Akon Lighting Africa, could have restored power in Puerto Rico five months faster than the government.

Staff Writer

Posted 11 hours ago

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Akon’s has been providing electricity across Africa via his company Akon Lighting Africa, but he recently revealed that he also tried to provide power after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. He said he was turned down.

Akon told TMZ: “It’s politics, propaganda, and special interests. They didn’t care about the people—if that was the case, they would have allowed us to go in and provide the solution,” Akon said.

Power has been restored to 83.8 percent of Puerto Rico, but top officials are still unhappy with the recovery process post-Hurricane Maria. According to Akon, he could have fixed it in 30 days.

