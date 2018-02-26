Home > News

Unlikely Collabs: Navy Seal Listened To The Game’s “Red Nation” Before Killing Osama Bin Laden

A pretty insane flex for the California rapper

rebecahjacobs

Posted 12 hours ago

Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

This navy seal just gave The Game a huge shoutout, and it’s probably not for what you’d expect.

Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill, who is credited with firing the kill shot that ended Osama Bin Laden, recently revealed that he got some motivation for the mission by bumping Game’s track, “Red Nation” that fateful night.

 TMZ caught up with O’Neill on Saturday near Washington D.C., and they picked his brain about his song selection for what would end up being one of the most important nights of his life. The American hero said about his song selection, “The night of [the raid], yeah, I actually listened to ‘Red Nation’ by The Game. Yeah, that’s no kidding…He’s got some good stuff going on.”

So The Game might have had some influence on the Navy SEALS killing Osama Bin Laden…probably not what most people would expect from the Compton emcee, but if you’ve listened to “Red Nation” you’d know it does a good job of getting everyone pumped up. Shoutout to Robert O’Neill for his taste in music.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat
Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey
Travis Scott Hosts Hurricane Harvey Relief Turkey Drive
Travis Scott Presents Kylie Jenner With A Priceless “Push Present” For Popping Out Their Precious Little Princess
North West - Paris Fashion Week 2014
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
It’s Official: Stacey Dash Is Actually Running For Congress
Mobile Device Applications
This Uber Driver Matches All Of His Passengers To One Of His Secret Playlists
'Black Panther' Screening In Boston
The Black Panther Dance Challenge Is Taking Over The Internet
2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Cougar Town: Heidi Klum Says She’s Single And Ready To Mingle…With Drake?
Young man's hands playing jazz trumpet, close-up
Hold On To Your Ovaries And Prepare To Risk It All — This Is What Fine Raw Talent Looks Like