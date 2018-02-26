Watch: Jesse Williams Talks Why It Was Important For Him To Make His New App, BLeBRiTY

Jesse Williams has been making his way to the top of the tech industry for a while now. His first venture into the teach universe was with his venture Ebroji, and now, he’s got another one with his latest app, BLeBRiTY.

Launched a few months back in November, BLeBRiTY is Williams’ version of a charades-inspired game which, in his own words, is a celebration of pop culture that “makes the revolutionary decision to not exclude black people.”

The actor-turned-innovator recently stopped by Complex’s office to play a few rounds of BLeBRiTY with their staff members, and also made a point to discuss the importance of the game–which is why he decided to get into the tech space in the first place. Williams said, “I saw that so much in tech and social media is driven by black culture; we’re dictating fashion, expression, language, music, art. But we don’t own any companies…We weren’t employed at any of those companies. We were swagging out everyone else’s companies.” So, he did something about it.

Jesse just announced today that BLeBRiTY is both the #1 Word Game and Trivia Game in the app store, also marking it the Game Of The Day coinciding with it’s success. You can check out the game by following the link in Williams’ tweet below.

