Home > Entertainment

Cougar Town: Heidi Klum Says She’s Single And Ready To Mingle…With Drake?

She's got some other prospects in the works, too.

rebecahjacobs

Posted 9 hours ago

Leave a comment
2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Heidi Klum stopped by The Ellen Show on Monday and made some revealing comments about what she wants with her love life in the future.

During her appearance, the supermodel told Ellen DeGeneres that she is “very single and very ready to mingle” right now, which of course got an incredibly rambunctious response from the excited crowd . Because of this revelation, Ellen decided it would be the perfect time for Heidi to play “Who’d You Rather?” to find out the Victoria’s Secret angel’s taste in men. Much like the rest of us, Ms. Klum seems to prefer Toronto’s sweetheart Drake over pretty much everybody because,  “I mean, look at that muscle,” she gushes to Ellen.

Over the course of the game, Klum chose Drizzy over pretty much everyone,  including Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Rock, Milo Ventimiglia, Chadwick BosemanAdrien Brody, Harry Styles, Brad PittLiev Schreiber, and Chance the Rapper.

Unfortunately for Drake, he didn’t exactly beat out everyone on the list. The Project Runway host admits she has sort of a soft spot for Joaquin Phoenix, who then went on to beat out John Mayer, The Weeknd, Jared Leto, and Lenny Kravitz. Poor Drizzy.

You can peep the entire game between Klum and Ellen below.

 

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen
The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat
Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans
Who’s Cutting Onions In Here?! : Dwayne Wade Reacts To Parkland Victim Being Buried In His Jersey
Travis Scott Hosts Hurricane Harvey Relief Turkey Drive
Travis Scott Presents Kylie Jenner With A Priceless “Push Present” For Popping Out Their Precious Little Princess
North West - Paris Fashion Week 2014
Chicago West Finally Makes Her Instagram Debut And We Can’t Tell If She Looks Like North or Saint
88th Annual Academy Awards - Show
It’s Official: Stacey Dash Is Actually Running For Congress
Mobile Device Applications
This Uber Driver Matches All Of His Passengers To One Of His Secret Playlists
'Black Panther' Screening In Boston
The Black Panther Dance Challenge Is Taking Over The Internet
2016 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Cougar Town: Heidi Klum Says She’s Single And Ready To Mingle…With Drake?
Young man's hands playing jazz trumpet, close-up
Hold On To Your Ovaries And Prepare To Risk It All — This Is What Fine Raw Talent Looks Like