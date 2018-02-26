Home > Entertainment

It’s Official: Stacey Dash Is Actually Running For Congress

The district she's running for includes Compton and North Long Beach.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 7 hours ago

88th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Many of you might remember two weeks ago, Stacey Dash entertained the idea of running for Congress. “Would love to know what my fans and friends think,” she tweeted out.

After getting a number of responses (a lot of them negative), it seems like her supporters came out on top because now, Stacey has actually started the process to run for office. 

The actress, media personality, and outspoken Republican filed paperwork on Monday to run in California’s 44th district. This is the same district that includes Compton, Watts, San Pedro, and North Long Beach.

Stacey Dash possibly representing Compton?

Smh, you read right.

The 44th district has a long history of being represented by Democrats and during the 2016 elections they overwhelmingly voted for Democrat Hilary Clinton. 

Now it seems Ms. Dash hopes to make her Republican party look good. She hasn’t released an official statement yet, but on Thursday she tweeted “Things are taking shape,” so it appears she means business.

Twitter, once again, was not prepared. Swipe through for people’s responses.

