Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana Phone

Nokia is causing major '90s nostalgia with 'Matrix' banana phone relaunch.

Posted 2 hours ago

Call it iconic because the Nokia 8110 is making a comeback 22 years later.

The curved mobile phone first debuted in 1996, but became famous in 1999 after appearing in a classic scene from “The Matrix” in which Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, tries to escape from his office.

The 8110 is equipped with 4G, a 2 megapixel camera, and a handful of apps like Twitter, Facebook, and Google Maps, although users won’t be able to download additional apps.

The phone now comes in “banana” yellow and its classic slide interface allows users to easily end and answer calls.

But if you’re not sold yet, the 8110 also comes preloaded with a new version of Snake and a single charge is expected to last for days at a time.

The phone will be available in May retailing for $97.

