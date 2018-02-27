Nokia Is Bringing Back The Famous ‘Matrix’ Banana Phone

Call it iconic because the Nokia 8110 is making a comeback 22 years later.

The banana phone is back! Take a look at the new Nokia 8110 https://t.co/Um3McjHlQ0 pic.twitter.com/gXNyyRIC0q — CNN International (@cnni) February 27, 2018

The curved mobile phone first debuted in 1996, but became famous in 1999 after appearing in a classic scene from “The Matrix” in which Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, tries to escape from his office.

My dreams of owning The Matrix phone can finally be fulfilled. https://t.co/AaRw5r35Sm pic.twitter.com/op1ybs9AzU — io9 (@io9) February 26, 2018

The 8110 is equipped with 4G, a 2 megapixel camera, and a handful of apps like Twitter, Facebook, and Google Maps, although users won’t be able to download additional apps.

The phone now comes in “banana” yellow and its classic slide interface allows users to easily end and answer calls.

But if you’re not sold yet, the 8110 also comes preloaded with a new version of Snake and a single charge is expected to last for days at a time.

The phone will be available in May retailing for $97.

