Home > News

Single Women In Mexico Are Marrying Trees For One Important Reason

Don't knock it till you find out the whole story.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 11 hours ago

Leave a comment
MEXICO-ENVIRONMENT-TREE-MARRIAGE

Source: PATRICIA CASTELLANOS / Getty

Some people wear the “tree hugger” title proudly if they’re all about protecting the environment. Well it seems like some women in Mexico are true to this and putting their words into action.

A group of ladies participated in an all-out wedding ceremony professing their love for the wood and green. The event is intended to draw attention to illegal logging in San Jacinto Amilpas — apart of the Oaxaca state. According to Metro, about a third of Mexico’s land area is made up of forest, and the cutting and selling of wood has become a huge problem. Oaxaca is one of five states most hit by deforestation.

A lot of the illegal logging is said to be controlled by criminal groups and ladies of the mock marriage hope to bring attention to woodland protection. Their wedding is a ritual that started out as a way to give thanks to Mother Earth. It was carried out by the organization Bedani and it draws influences from Inca customs. You can check out the ceremony in action below!

 

 

activism , Bedani , environment , illegal logging , marrying trees , mexico , Oaxaca state

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
No Filter: LeBron James Came For The NCAA’s Entire Existence
US-OSCARS-SHOW
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From Chicago Who Stole The Show At The 2017 Oscars
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send Her A Special Message
US-POLITICS-4/20-PROTEST
Huh? This Former FBI Agent Is Passing The Joint & Running For Congress
Glamour Magazine 23rd Annual Women Of The Year Gala
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice
TLC - T-Boz, Chilli, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC Turns 47 Years Old Today
Jamal Jimoh
28 Days Of Creators Of Cool: Jamal Jimoh Tests His Black History
Mixed race artist sitting in studio
#DrawingWhileBlack Proves Artists Have The Most Interesting Story To Tell
Bored young businesswoman at her desk. Business concept.
7 Things People Don’t Tell You About Adulthood