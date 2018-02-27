Home > Entertainment

Watch: Nipsey Hussle Joins ‘Desus & Mero’ To Talk ‘Victory Lap’

It's time to talk about the West

rebecahjacobs

Posted 10 hours ago

Leave a comment
Nipsey Hussle DTLR

Source: Daniel Bailey / Radio One

Crenshaw’s own Nipsey Hussle was the latest celebrity to make their way down to Williamsburg for a visit with the always illustrious Desus & Mero. Hussle just released his very long-anticipated project Victory Lap, and it’s been getting great reviews from fans and critics alike; He sat down with Desus and Mero to talk about his process making the project, and how he’s feeling now that years of work has finally been released to the public.

If you follow Nipsey, you already know that he’s way more than just a rapper–he’s a business mogul and does his part to make sure his people in LA have someone to look up to. He also talks about bringing back the West, how he made money to invest in his rap career, and his latest business venture, Vector90.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
No Filter: LeBron James Came For The NCAA’s Entire Existence
US-OSCARS-SHOW
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From Chicago Who Stole The Show At The 2017 Oscars
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send Her A Special Message
US-POLITICS-4/20-PROTEST
Huh? This Former FBI Agent Is Passing The Joint & Running For Congress
Glamour Magazine 23rd Annual Women Of The Year Gala
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice
TLC - T-Boz, Chilli, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC Turns 47 Years Old Today
Jamal Jimoh
28 Days Of Creators Of Cool: Jamal Jimoh Tests His Black History
Mixed race artist sitting in studio
#DrawingWhileBlack Proves Artists Have The Most Interesting Story To Tell
Bored young businesswoman at her desk. Business concept.
7 Things People Don’t Tell You About Adulthood