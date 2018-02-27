Home > Entertainment

Watch: CyHi The Prynce Rates Bars From Kanye West, Kodie Shane, And Chief Keef

When you're one of the greatest you can dish out criticism

Posted 10 hours ago

CyHi The Prynce is one of the most talented rappers in the game. Though he doesn’t necessarily have a bunch of radio success, all of his projects are highly rated by both fans and critics, and nobody can deny that his bars are some of the best in the world right now.

With that being said, it only makes sense that one of the most talented dudes in the game would dish out some criticism for some of his peers, and that’s just what we got from CyHi when he went on BET’s Rate The Bars.

Throughout the segment, The Prynce rates some raps from his friend and collaborator Kanye West, newer artists like Kodie Shane and K Camp, and some super veterans like Black Thought. Unlike some past guests, he’s pretty generous with his ratings and doesn’t give anybody too tough of a time.

Peep the entire video below to see what CyHi thinks of his fellow emcees and their wordplay.

 

