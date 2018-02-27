Home > Entertainment

No Filter: LeBron James Came For The NCAA’s Entire Existence

He wants better for college athletes.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability

Source: Jack Arent / Getty

On Tuesday, basketball extraordinaire LeBron James had some choice words for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The NCAA is currently under FBI investigation for corruption. Athletes from more than 20 Division I men’s basketball programs are allegedly breaking NCAA rules due to illegal recruiting, and many of the sport’s top players and coaches could face punishment.

Lebron acknowledged that he doesn’t know the details of the case or how the NCAA played a hand in the matter, but when it came to actually caring about their players, he called B.S. “The NCAA is corrupt, we know that,” he said. “Sorry, it’s going to make headlines, but it’s corrupt.”

You can check out more of what LeBron had to say below.

 

Lebron went straight to the NBA after high school in the 2003 draft. Now, since 2006, NBA draftees have to be at least 19 years old and be one year removed from high school to be eligible for the league. This leads most kids fresh out of high school to go to the NCAA.

Lebron is all about alternatives. He spoke of his support for expanding the NBA’s G League, which is sort of like a developmental league before the pros.

“I just looked at it like the farm league, like in baseball,” Lebron said. “Or you look at pros overseas; some of those guys get signed at 14, but they get put into this farm system where they’re able to grow and be around other professionals for three or four years. Then, when they’re ready, they hit the national team, or when they’re ready, they become a pro.”

With the NCAA under tight pressure and the biggest basketball player in the league over your shoulder, change might come sooner than we think. We’ll keep you updated as the heat against the NCAA continues.

 

 

athletes , Lebron James , NCAA , SPORTS

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
2017 NBA Finals - Practice and Media Availability
No Filter: LeBron James Came For The NCAA’s Entire Existence
US-OSCARS-SHOW
Damn Son: Here’s What Happened To Gary From Chicago Who Stole The Show At The 2017 Oscars
Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2015
Serena Williams’ Husband Bought Four Billboards To Send Her A Special Message
US-POLITICS-4/20-PROTEST
Huh? This Former FBI Agent Is Passing The Joint & Running For Congress
Glamour Magazine 23rd Annual Women Of The Year Gala
Barbra Streisand (Who We Think Would Make A Great President One Day) Admits To Cloning Her Dog—Twice
TLC - T-Boz, Chilli, and Lisa "Left Eye" Lopez
There’s No Way In Hell Chilli From TLC Turns 47 Years Old Today
Jamal Jimoh
28 Days Of Creators Of Cool: Jamal Jimoh Tests His Black History
Mixed race artist sitting in studio
#DrawingWhileBlack Proves Artists Have The Most Interesting Story To Tell
Bored young businesswoman at her desk. Business concept.
7 Things People Don’t Tell You About Adulthood