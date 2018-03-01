Serving And Slaying: Meet The 10-Year-Old “Drag Icon” Taking Over New York Fashion Week

“Desmond Is Amazing” Is Taking Over NY Fashion Week

Desmond Napoles aka “Desmond Is Amazing”made his runway debut at the 2018 Fashion Week. The 10-year-old self-proclaimed “drag kid,” is also an LGBTQ advocate and the founder of the “first drag house for kids”, known as the “Haus of Amazing”.

Desmond started gaining a buzz around 2015 when he attended Pride in New York City. Last year, RuPaul invited him to introduced DragCon’s first convention on the east coast. When asked future plans n fashion Desmond said he wants to be a part of Paris Fashion Week, and one day be on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Also On Global Grind: