Ridiculous: Preschooler Gets Spat On & Called The N-Word At A Hooters

A witness details the whole incident.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 7 hours ago

One alleged firefighter truly tried his luck at a Kansas Hooters this past Monday.

According to a KCTV witness, the man called a Black preschooler the N-word and proceeded to spit on him.

According to the witness, the whole incident started when the child wondered away form his family. When a family member tried to retrieve him, the nearby man used the racial slur against the kid and spat on him.

The police was called and the witness said he was shocked at what the man told them. “His immediate response was ‘It’s ok, I’m a fireman,’ like that was supposed to blanket cover everything for him,” the witness said.

The Overland Park police said they were speaking to the family again, as well as other witnesses. The alleged firefighter could be charged with battery and making a criminal threat.

KCTV is still awaiting a statement from Hooters.

