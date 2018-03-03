Home > Entertainment

No Soup For You!!! : Social Media Simmers After Finding Out J.R. Smith Was Suspended For Being A Soup Nazi

Aaron Eaton

Posted 2 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment

 

JR SMith

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

Soup Gate: Twitter Reacts To The Reason For J.R. Smith’s Suspension

J.R. Smith has a long list of memorable moments on social media from asking if someone “wanted the pipe?” in the DM’s to getting caught in the club taking bottles to the head before a playoff game, but this one may take the cake. Earlier this week it was reported that Smith was suspended for the Cav’s game vs 76ers for “undisclosed reasons”, but reporters did some digging and found that the veteran guard was forced to sit due to an altercation where J.R. threw a bowl of hot soup on an assistant coach in the locker room.

As always Twitter took the news and ran with it. Check out some of the funniest tweets from #SoupGate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

cavs , J.R. Smith , soup , suspended , Twitter

