DeMar DeRozan Opens Up About Mental Health And Depression

“No matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day.”

Posted 4 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets v Toronto Raptors

Source: Ron Turenne / Getty

NBA All Star DeMar DeRozan has been open with fans about maintaining his mental health.

Last month he mentioned depression on Twitter.

In a new interview with ESPN, he talks more about what led him to share the tweets.

via SLAM:

It’s one of them things that no matter how indestructible we look like we are, we’re all human at the end of the day,” the 28-year-old Raptors all-star said. “We all got feelings . . . all of that. Sometimes . . . it gets the best of you, where times everything in the whole world’s on top of you.”

It was a hard time. DeRozan was letting everyone know.

“I always have various nights,” he said in a wide-ranging and wildly open glimpse into his private life. “I’ve always been like that since I was young, but I think that’s where my demeanour comes from.

“I’m so quiet, if you don’t know me. I stay standoffish in a sense, in my own personal space, to be able to cope with whatever it is you’ve got to cope with.”

