You’d Think Maxine Waters Was Coming For A Hair Piece The Way She Dragged Trump

Per usual, Rep. Maxine Waters found herself in some political beef over the last few days, and per usual Auntie Maxine came prepared.

It all started when Trump suggested Rep. Waters should take an IQ test at the Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday. “I get in trouble for this,” Trump complained. “‘She has to immediately, take an IQ test.’ And people go crazy.”

Obviously, Auntie Maxine wasn’t here for the hateration, so first she decided to clap back on Twitter.

She started light by saying Trump’s own squad doesn’t even take him seriously.

For a president whose own staff & appointees have referred to him as ignorant, stupid, & whose own Sec. of State Tillerson has not denied calling him a moron, Trump needs to get out of the name calling game. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

Then she brought up Trump’s alleged former mistress, Stormy Daniels, who was reportedly paid to keep their affair secret.

We might also inquire of Stormy Daniels about Trump's mental state since she has observed him up close. I'm sure she could give us a revealing interpretation of her observations. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

Cold.

Next, Maxine stayed on message and let it be known that she still wants Trump out the White House.

Imagine the President of the United States rolling around the West Wing, disoriented, ranting, angry, carrying on and paranoid, dreaming up public policy — it's a dangerous thing for America. Get ready for impeachment! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 4, 2018

If that wasn’t enough dragging for you, Rep. Waters decided to make an appearance on AM Joy on MSNBC. She basically said no one likes Trump and folks whisper behind his back. Watch the savageness on the next page.

