Martin Shkreli Forced To Hand Over Wu Tang & Lil Wayne Albums Among $7.3 Million In Assets

What goes around, comes around

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial

Martin Shkreli is finally being forced to pay up for all the foul games he’s been playing against everyone, including hip-hop.

Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud last year and now it’s his time to pay up. He has been ordered by a federal judge to hand over a whopping $7.3 million in assets, which includes the rare Wu-Tang Clan album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, along with Lil Wayne‘s highly sought after Tha Carter V LP. Judge Kiyo Matsumoto handed down the decision on Monday, March 5. Along with the two very coveted hip-hop albums, the Pharma Bro will also have to fork over $5 million in cash in an E-Trade brokerage account, his stake in the drug company Vyera Pharmaceuticals, and an expensive Pablo Picasso painting that he owns.

If you’re unfamiliar with the situation, the pharmaceutical investor is infamously known for raising the prices on an AIDS medication from $13.50 to $750 a pill after purchasing it. He then bought the 1-of-1 Wu Tang LP in 2015, which led to a spirited back and forth between him and Ghostface Killah.

Martin Shkreli is facing up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on March 9.

