Home > News

The Florida Senate Approves Ban On AR-15’s… For All Of 15 Minutes

Aaron Eaton

Posted 5 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
laws

Source: Getty Images Stock photo / Getty Images

Florida Bans AR-15’s…for 15 Minutes

Gun control is the topic of discussion around the country since the recent school shooting at the Parkland, Florida high school and many are pushing their states to come up with solutions. Lawmakers in Florida met this past weekend and held a session to discuss banning the use of AR-15’s. A “voice vote” was held which resulted in a ban of the rifles in the state. A win for many, for all of 15 minutes until the ban was revoked.

The vote initially was approved by lawmakers being given the option to shout, yea or nay. However reports say that the vote was quickly reversed when a more formal vote was put into place resulting in a 21-17 vote for the continued right to possess the rifles in the state.

Theres a serious disconnect between the people and lawmakers as we see that 2/3 people want to see some type of gun control/gun reform but more than half of lawmakers oppose making any changes.

Trump weighed in on the issue, recently tweeted  “Background Checks a big part of conversation. Gun free zones are proven targets of killers. After many years, a Bill should emerge. Respect 2nd Amendment!”

AR-15 , Ban , FloRida

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Logo des Modelabels Lacoste
Lacoste Ditches The Classic Crocodile Logo For A Good Cause
Apple Store in the Aoyama District of Tokyo, Japan
These Apple Employees Couldn’t Stop Walking Into Walls For One Hilarious Reason
Big K.R.I.T.
Big K.R.I.T. Gives An Emotional Performance For NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Concert
WIZKID Performs Live At The Royal Albert Hall
If You Ever Have To Crash A Party Via Bus, Take Notes From These Four Kids
President Donald Trump...
Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off
2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8
Some Extra Flavor: 10 Remixes That Make You Completely Forget The Original Track Exists
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
ICYMI: Kenan Thompson Appears As LaVar Ball On Inside The NBA
47th Annual Legislative Conference
You’d Think Maxine Waters Was Coming For A Hair Piece The Way She Dragged Trump
Girls in costumes watching scary movie together on Halloween
What If The Stuff That Happened In Scary Movies Happened in Real Life