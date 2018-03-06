Home > Entertainment

Lacoste Ditches The Classic Crocodile Logo For A Good Cause

Aaron Eaton

Posted 4 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Tennis - 2015 French Open - Day One - Roland Garros

Source: Jon Buckle – EMPICS / Getty

Lacoste Decides To Switch Up Logo For A Good Cause

In an attempt to raise awareness Lacoste has decided to switch up the classic crocodile logo for images of 10 other animals on the threatened and endangered species list for a special limited release. The new logos will feature the vaquita (Gulf of California porpoise), the Burmese roofed turtle, the Northern sportive lemur, the Sumatran tiger, and the kakapo, among others.

Lacoste will make as many polos as there are animals of that particular species left in the wild. Money from sales of the collared shirts will go toward helping Lacoste, and the International Union for Conservation of Natures’ (IUCN) support wildlife conservation worldwide.

 

 

“Today, the Lacoste logo still symbolizes the will and commitment the brand invests into each action it undertakes,” the IUCN said in a press release. “Taking the capsule collection from concept to launch has been achieved in half the time it usually requires for such a project and testifies to the dynamism which businesses like Lacoste can bring to the global extinction threat: a universal challenge which many agree is of utmost urgency to environmental sustainability.”

animals , Endangered Species , fashion , lacoste

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Logo des Modelabels Lacoste
Lacoste Ditches The Classic Crocodile Logo For A Good Cause
Apple Store in the Aoyama District of Tokyo, Japan
These Apple Employees Couldn’t Stop Walking Into Walls For One Hilarious Reason
Big K.R.I.T.
Big K.R.I.T. Gives An Emotional Performance For NPR’s “Tiny Desk” Concert
WIZKID Performs Live At The Royal Albert Hall
If You Ever Have To Crash A Party Via Bus, Take Notes From These Four Kids
President Donald Trump...
Damn Son: Watch Donald Trump Get Fired On His Day Off
2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8
Some Extra Flavor: 10 Remixes That Make You Completely Forget The Original Track Exists
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
ICYMI: Kenan Thompson Appears As LaVar Ball On Inside The NBA
47th Annual Legislative Conference
You’d Think Maxine Waters Was Coming For A Hair Piece The Way She Dragged Trump
Girls in costumes watching scary movie together on Halloween
What If The Stuff That Happened In Scary Movies Happened in Real Life