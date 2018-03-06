Home > News

Hell On Wings: Entire Plane Vomits From Turbulence

One brave passenger live-tweeted the horrific conditions of the DC-London flight that got caught up in this weekend’s nor’easter winds.

Posted 3 hours ago

John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

After hours in a vomit-filled cabin, passengers tried to stage a coup to get some Arby’s.

