So Alexa Is Doing Terminator-Like Things & We Need Her To Stop

Like...now.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 4 hours ago

It seems Alexas are forming a mind of their own lately and it’s causing some straight up scary situations.

Usually, the personal assistant service (apart of the Amazon Echo) responds only when spoken to. But now folks are saying Alexa’s acting out in the form of random laughter.

 

Some folks even said Alexa has been refusing to follow certain orders. “One user claims that Alexa refused to turn the lights in his house off, repeatedly turning them on with an ‘evil laugh,’” Metro reports.

 

So you’re basically saying Alexa is prepping to take over the world.

 

Jimmy Kimmel decided to have some fun with an Alexa in a bit recently, and though he was able to lighten the situation with humor, Alexa will still have us looking over our shoulder.

 

You can check out the Jimmy clip below.

