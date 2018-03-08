Home > Entertainment

“I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?” : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?

Aaron Eaton

Posted 2 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers Join In On Recruiting LeBron James

There are teams lining up to recruit LeBron Jame this offseason as the 3x champion is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Los Angeles Lakers, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Houston Rockets could be the landing spot to one of the greatest players of all time but one more unlikely team wants to throw their hat in the ring… the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster made his pitch to LeBron James via twitter to quit basketball and join the Terrible Towel. Check out the hilarious campaign that Smith-Schuster started to get The King to come to the NFL.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Can you imagine if LeBron threw on the pads? It sounds like a hilarious scenario but crazier things have happened in sports…

 

basketball , Cleveland Cavs , Football , Lebron James , nba , nfl

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
V-103 Live Pop Up Concert
#FreeMeekMill : Rapper’s Arresting Officer Named One Of Philadelphia’s “Most Corrupt Cops”
2015 NBA Finals - Game Four
“I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?” : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?
2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas - Arrivals
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women Already Made Hot
Rock En Seine Festival At Domaine National De Saint Cloud : Day Two
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit Rapping Forever
Smart Home Product Shoot
So Alexa Is Doing Terminator-Like Things & We Need Her To Stop
Chadwick Boseman
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put You In A Good Mood
Fat furry friends
This Woman Lost It When A Stranger Fat-Shamed Her Plump & Portly Pup
15 photosBeauty portrait of a young african american black woman face with big natural curly hair
#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful