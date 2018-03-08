Home > Entertainment

#FreeMeekMill : Rapper’s Arresting Officer Named One Of Philadelphia’s “Most Corrupt Cops”

Aaron Eaton

Posted 2 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
Meek Mill

Source: Photos by Kecia

Meek Mill’s Arresting Officer Amongst Philly’s Dirtiest

The fight to free Meek Mill is going strong and might have just gotten an extra boost. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has released his list of reportedly corrupt police officers to the Philadelphia Inquirer that might play a key role in getting him released.

Among the list of corrupt cops was Reginald Graham, the arresting officer on the case that put Meek Mill behind bars last year. Graham has been investigated before for several incidents of corruption. It was because of his dirty track record that Graham has even been accused of lying by Meek’s legal defense.

Meek’s lawyer is assured that this new development will prove a plus for his client as the evidence is building in his favor.

arrest , Corrupt , meek mill , philly , rapper

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
V-103 Live Pop Up Concert
#FreeMeekMill : Rapper’s Arresting Officer Named One Of Philadelphia’s “Most Corrupt Cops”
2015 NBA Finals - Game Four
“I’ve Decided To Take My Talents To….The NFL?” : Could LeBron James Be On His Way To The Pittsburgh Steelers?
2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford And George Lucas - Arrivals
#Late: 5 Kim Kardashian ‘Kimojis’ That Black Women Already Made Hot
Rock En Seine Festival At Domaine National De Saint Cloud : Day Two
For Just $2 Million Vince Staples Will Quit Rapping Forever
Smart Home Product Shoot
So Alexa Is Doing Terminator-Like Things & We Need Her To Stop
Chadwick Boseman
We Bet You Didn’t Know T’Challa Could Sing
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
10 Silly Tiffany Haddish Gifs That’ll Always Put You In A Good Mood
Fat furry friends
This Woman Lost It When A Stranger Fat-Shamed Her Plump & Portly Pup
15 photosBeauty portrait of a young african american black woman face with big natural curly hair
#WCW: These Gorgeous Black Girls With Curls Are Goddess-Level Beautiful