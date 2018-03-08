Ever Heard The 9-1-1 Call Nicole Brown Made When O.J. Broke Down Her Door? Listen Here…

Nicole Brown called 9-1-1 twice, reportedly on the night of October 25, 1993. Above, you can hear Brown tell the dispatcher that O.J. Simpson broke down her door to get in. You also hear O.J. yelling in the background. When Nicole tries to tell The Juice that the kids are sleeping, you hear him scream, “You didn’t give a sh*t about the kids when you was sucking his d*ck in the living room! They were here! Did you care about the kids then?”
O.J.’s Fox Special The Lost Confession?, where he discussed how Brown’s murder might’ve went down if he did it, airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.
11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial
11 photos Launch gallery
11 Interesting Facts About O.J. Simpson & His Murder Trial
1. Nicole Brown was originally O.J.'s mistress.Source:Getty 1 of 11
2. O.J. allegedly apologized over Nicole's casket.Source:Getty 2 of 11
3. The glove didn't fit because...Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. Marcia Clark once told Johnnie Cochran she was going commando.Source:Getty 4 of 11
5. The Bronco chase.Source:Getty 5 of 11
6. Almost 95 million people were watching the car chase.Source:Getty 6 of 11
7. Game 5 of the NBA Finals was also interrupted by the Bronco chase.Source:Getty 7 of 11
8. The Bronco chase directly affected Domino's pizza sales.Source:Getty 8 of 11
9. Everything stopped on the day of O.J.'s "Not Guilty" verdict.Source:Getty 9 of 11
10. In The Bronco...Source:Getty 10 of 11
11. He tried to commit suicide in Khloe Kardashian's bedroom.Source:Getty 11 of 11
comments – Add Yours