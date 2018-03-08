Ever Heard The 9-1-1 Call Nicole Brown Made When O.J. Broke Down Her Door? Listen Here…

Nicole Brown called 9-1-1 twice, reportedly on the night of October 25, 1993. Above, you can hear Brown tell the dispatcher that O.J. Simpson broke down her door to get in. You also hear O.J. yelling in the background. When Nicole tries to tell The Juice that the kids are sleeping, you hear him scream, “You didn’t give a sh*t about the kids when you was sucking his d*ck in the living room! They were here! Did you care about the kids then?”

O.J.’s Fox Special The Lost Confession?, where he discussed how Brown’s murder might’ve went down if he did it, airs this Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.