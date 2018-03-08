Clique Talk: Demi Lovato Talks Her Realest Female Friendships In The Industry

Demi Lovato has a brand new profile in Billboard, and “Sorry Not Sorry” singer proved the song to truly be her life motto with this 100% honest interview. Her latest cover is absolutely stunning, showing the freckled pop-star looking all sorts of sultry as an introduction of what’s to come in the pages of the mag.

Throughout the interview, Demi dishes about her struggles dealing with fake friends throughout the industry. A tweet from Ms. Lovato a couple days back where she proudly proclaimed singing “Sorry Not Sorry” to one of “USA’s most notorious bullies” proves just how much she dislikes anyone holding others back. She talks in Billboard about the extremely negative experience she had the the 2016 Met Gala, also citing fake people.

The other night I got to sing SNS directly to one of USA’s most notorious bullies. It felt so fucking great. That’s what the song is all about!!! Sorry not sorry that you were in the audience watching me kill it. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 6, 2018

She says about the night at the Met Gala, which led to her attending an AA meeting after: “I had a terrible experience. This one celebrity was a complete b***h and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

