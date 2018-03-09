We Bet You Can’t Guess The Drunkest State In America

According to USA Today, it’s lit in North Dakota! Wondering where the big cities finish on this list? New York surprisingly comes in 20th and California is 22nd in the race for which state is the drunkest. See the chart up top for more.

Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were 'On The Run' In Toronto? 28 photos Launch gallery Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were 'On The Run' In Toronto? 1. Bey & Hov had a great show in Toronto last night. Source:Beyonce.com 1 of 28 2. Watch them two step! Source:Beyonce.com 2 of 28 3. On The Run: Toronto. Source:Beyonce.com 3 of 28 4. Check out the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Source:Beyonce.com 4 of 28 5. Bey captures the atmosphere of "On The Run." Source:Beyonce.com 5 of 28 6. Toronto, stand up! Source:Beyonce.com 6 of 28 7. Toronto, stand up! Source:Beyonce.com 7 of 28 8. Toronto, stand up! Source:Beyonce.com 8 of 28 9. Flawless! Source:Beyonce.com 9 of 28 10. Hey Bey, hey Hov! Source:Beyonce.com 10 of 28 11. Jay Z takes the stage. Source:Beyonce.com 11 of 28 12. Toronto, stand up. Source:Beyonce.com 12 of 28 13. Bey shows off her booty in a thong on stage. Source:Beyonce.com 13 of 28 14. Hov gets gangster on 'em. Source:Beyonce.com 14 of 28 15. Throw your diamonds in the air. Source:Beyonce.com 15 of 28 16. Toronto, stand up! Source:Beyonce.com 16 of 28 17. Got that Ace on deck. Source:Beyonce.com 17 of 28 18. Throw your diamonds in the air! Source:Beyonce.com 18 of 28 19. Tatted up. Source:Beyonce.com 19 of 28 20. And the crowd goes wild.... Source:Beyonce.com 20 of 28 21. Hova! Source:Beyonce.com 21 of 28 22. Jay Z takes the stage. Source:Beyonce.com 22 of 28 23. Sing it, Bey. Source:Beyonce.com 23 of 28 24. Bey captures the "On The Run" atmosphere in Toronto. Source:Beyonce.com 24 of 28 25. Turn up, Hov. Source:Beyonce.com 25 of 28 26. Turn up, Bey. Source:Beyonce.com 26 of 28 27. Flawless! Source:Beyonce.com 27 of 28 28. Go Bey! Source:Beyonce.com 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading We Bet You Can’t Guess The Drunkest State In America Remember When Beyoncé & Hov Were 'On The Run' In Toronto?