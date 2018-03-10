Home > Entertainment

Flavor Flav Reportedly Owes Over $3 Million To The IRS After Not Paying Taxes For 10 Years

Aaron Eaton

Posted 3 hours ago

1/2 Morehouse Man, 1/2 Amazing.

Leave a comment
USA - Music - Treasure Island Music Festival - Day One

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Flavor Flav Reportedly Hasn’t Paid Taxes For 10 Years, Owes 3 Million

There are only two things certain in life, death and taxes. Legendary hype man Flavor Flav will have to find out the hard way. According to reports, Flav owes $3.1 million in back taxes. $1.4 million of that debt was accumulated when Flav was filming the second season of the popular reality show“Flavor of Love”back in 2007. The total amount, $3,185,860.18, was amassed throughout ten years in which he did not pay anything (2005-2015).

It’s also not Flavor Flav’s first time dancing with the IRS. In 2012 Flav was hit with a tax lien for almost $1 million and it’s unknown if the rapper has paid anything towards settling that debt. The IRS will now try to collect tax debts and could begin garnishing Flav’s income or seizing any some of  his assets.

 

flavor flav , irs , Million , taxes

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
2013 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2
Flavor Flav Reportedly Owes Over $3 Million To The IRS After Not Paying Taxes For 10 Years
US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION
Now Streaming: 5 Obama Reality Shows That Could Kill On Netflix
Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli Returns To Court On New Conspiracy Charge
Ha! We Can Finally Get That Wu-Tang Album Back Now That Martin Shkreli Is In Prison
The 59th Annual Grammy Awards
Gif God: Lil Yachty Put His Face On Popular Gifs And They Are Funny AF
#CDUdigital Conference In Berlin
The Petty Files: Sheriff Has Ex Arrested For What She Wrote About Him On Facebook
2011 MTV European Music Awards Arrivals - Belfast
TheGrapeVineTV Sparked Twitter’s Great Bruno Mars Debate
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
One Couple Took Their Wedding Photos In Target & The Results Were Epic
Justin Bieber
Wilding For The ‘Gram: 11 Photos Of Justin Bieber We Never Want To See Ever Again
Larry Busacca Archive
Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids Looking Just Like Their Daddy