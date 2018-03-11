Home > News

Jaden And Will Smith Are Using Their Water Company To Help Flint

Black superhero moves.

Posted 4 hours ago

Will Smith and Jaden Smith attend the Cannes Lions 2016

Source: exen / Splash News / Splash News

Will and Jaden Smith’s water company JUST will donate water each month to Flint, Michigan schools until the city has drinkable water. Flint has been without clean water since 2014.

Via HuffPost:

The company has already donated 9,200 bottles to Flint. After reading about how the city’s water crisis affected its public schools, JUST’s CEO, Ira Laufer, decided the donations were simply necessary.

“This just makes sense for us to do,” Laufer told MLive. “After reading more about [Flint’s] challenges and the mayor objecting to pulling bottled water from the schools, we thought, ‘Let’s help these kids.’”

Will and Jaden Smith founded JUST in 2015 to provide a green alternative to plastic bottles and to invest in communities. JUST’s bottles are 82 percent plant-based, and the company has initiated long-term investments in Glens Falls, New York, the city where the water is sourced.

